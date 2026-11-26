Korean Air plans to increase flight frequencies, spread out departure times and expand its cargo network following its integration with Asiana Airlines on Dec. 17.

Asiana flights will use Korean Air flight numbers, increasing the number of flights operated under the Korean Air brand by 50 percent. The carrier will also take over 11 international routes previously operated exclusively by Asiana, including to Barcelona Airport in Spain and Clark Airport in the Philippines, and launch new services to Melbourne, Australia and Hiroshima, Japan.

Flights from Incheon to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will increase from three to four a day, with departures in both the morning and afternoon. The two Sydney departures, previously scheduled about an hour apart in the evening, will move to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“With the integration, we can offer a wider range of flight times so customers can choose flights that better fit their schedules,” Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae said in an interview at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia in October.

“That means more convenient travel and greater flexibility in planning, and I think it will give everyone a better customer experience.”

Both airlines operate from Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2, where the merged carrier plans to offer more connections between smaller Asian cities and long-haul routes to North America and Europe.

“Once the combined Korean Air launches, there is considerable potential for more international passengers to connect through Incheon, which would naturally make the Incheon International Airport more competitive as a hub,” an aviation industry official said.

“An increase in connecting passengers could also create more opportunities for domestic low-cost carriers, so we expect it to help drive growth across Korea’s aviation industry.”

On the cargo side, Korean Air plans to use the belly cargo capacity of former Asiana passenger jets to bring shipments from across Asia to Incheon, where they will be transferred to dedicated freighters for onward delivery to markets such as North America. The airline completed renovations to its Incheon cargo terminal in October to handle increased belly cargo volumes.

“The launch of the combined Korean Air is more than just a merger of two airlines. What stands out is what they can achieve through economies of scale,” the official said.

“By substantially expanding its passenger network and making its cargo operations as competitive as possible, it will strengthen Korean airlines’ global competitiveness and play a decisive role in establishing Korea as a leading aviation hub in Northeast Asia.”

Korean Air expects the merger to generate an operating profit of at least 300 billion won ($223 million). Industry experts expect the investment to pay off within a few years, citing a favorable outlook for the global aviation industry.