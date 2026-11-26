The headquarters of the integrated low-cost carrier (LCC) formed through the merger of Air Busan, Jin Air and Air Seoul will be based in Busan, the city government said Thursday.

Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo and Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae reached the agreement during a meeting in Busan, paving the way for the launch of the integrated airline in March next year.

The agreement follows close consultations between the city and Korean Air, with Hanjin Group making the decision in consideration of Busan's growth potential and the importance of balanced national development, according to the city government.

The integration follows Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana Airlines, scheduled to be completed on Dec. 17. Under the broader restructuring, Korean Air's Jin Air will be integrated with Asiana Airlines' Air Busan and Air Seoul to form a single low-cost carrier.



The integrated LCC will operate a fleet of 60 aircraft, comprising 33 from Jin Air, 21 from Air Busan and six from Air Seoul, all under the Jin Air brand.

It will have approximately 4,200 employees and is projected to generate around 3 trillion won ($2.23 billion) in revenue in its first year.

The three carriers transported a combined 15 million passengers from January to September this year, positioning the new airline to launch as one of Korea's largest LCCs.

"Confirming Busan as the headquarters of the integrated LCC will create a pathway for the city to expand its global reach. We will strengthen the global competitiveness of Hanjin Group and Busan's economy and industries," Chun said in a briefing.

A Hanjin Group official said, “With the relocation of the integrated Jin Air's headquarters to Busan as a starting point, we plan to develop Gimhae International Airport and the new airport on Gadeok Island into key hubs, while working with the city to revitalize the local aviation industry and economy.”