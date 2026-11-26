Hyundai Motor Group has appointed new CEOs at four affiliates in a reshuffle aimed at strengthening core businesses and accelerating its shift toward electrification and software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The group announced the appointments Thursday and said they would boost competitiveness and synergies across its affiliates.

Baek Cheol-seung, currently CEO of Hyundai Transys, has been promoted to president and appointed CEO of Hyundai Mobis.

Baek has extensive experience in the automotive and auto parts industries, with a track record of improving profitability and operational efficiency. He will focus on optimizing Hyundai Mobis' business portfolio and strengthening its competitiveness in electrification and automotive electronics.

Park Chan-young, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Motor Group's procurement division, has been named CEO of Hyundai Transys. He has played a key role in strengthening the group's electrification supply chain and expanding parts localization. He will focus on its powertrain, electrification and seating businesses while improving production and cost structures.

At Hyundai Engineering, Na Tae-jun, head of its architecture division, has been promoted to executive vice president and appointed CEO. Having overseen major EV and battery plant projects and business expansion into North American data centers and industrial facilities, he will prioritize profitability and risk management while pursuing growth in advanced industrial construction.

Ryu Ji-han, executive vice president and head of the group's SDV platform, has been appointed CEO of Hyundai Kefico. He will focus on next-generation products and strengthening the company's vehicle control and SDV capabilities.

The group said the appointments place experienced leaders in key positions to reinforce its core businesses and accelerate its long-term transformation.