HS Hyosung said Thursday it promoted Ahn Sung-hoon, CEO of HS Hyosung, and Seong Nak-yang, CEO of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, from executive vice presidents to presidents in its 2027 executive reshuffle.

Born in 1971, Ahn joined Hyosung Group in 2000 after a stint at global consulting firm Bain & Company.

He spent nearly two decades at Hyosung Heavy Industries, serving as executive vice president overseeing its power systems business, before becoming HS Hyosung's inaugural CEO in 2024.

The group credited him with stabilizing the organization and strengthening its business competitiveness following its launch.

Seong previously served as CEO of Yahoo Korea and Doosan Glonet, as well as a global partner at McKinsey and Accenture and head of management innovation at Hyosung Group. He became CEO of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials following the group's launch.

He was recognized for leading the company's entry into silicon anode materials, a key next-generation battery component, and securing new growth opportunities.

HS Hyosung said it will further strengthen performance-based and value-driven management in 2027, in line with Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang's management philosophy, while rewarding high-performing talent with greater responsibility and pursuing new growth through continued innovation.