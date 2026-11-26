HS Hyosung promotes 2 CEOs to presidents
Summary
HS Hyosung promoted CEOs Ahn Sung-hoon and Seong Nak-yang from executive vice presidents to presidents in its 2027 executive reshuffle on Thursday. Ahn became the group’s inaugural CEO in 2024 after nearly two decades at Hyosung Heavy Industries. Seong was recognized for leading HS Hyosung Advanced Materials’ entry into silicon anode materials and securing new growth opportunities. The group said it would strengthen performance-based management and reward high-performing employees with greater responsibility.
Key Facts
- Ahn joined Hyosung Group in 2000 after working at Bain & Company.
- Before becoming HS Hyosung CEO, Ahn oversaw the power systems business at Hyosung Heavy Industries as an executive vice president.
- Seong previously served as CEO of Yahoo Korea and Doosan Glonet, a global partner at McKinsey and Accenture, and head of management innovation at Hyosung Group.
- HS Hyosung said its 2027 management approach would align with Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang’s philosophy and pursue growth through continued innovation.
HS Hyosung said Thursday it promoted Ahn Sung-hoon, CEO of HS Hyosung, and Seong Nak-yang, CEO of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, from executive vice presidents to presidents in its 2027 executive reshuffle.
Born in 1971, Ahn joined Hyosung Group in 2000 after a stint at global consulting firm Bain & Company.
He spent nearly two decades at Hyosung Heavy Industries, serving as executive vice president overseeing its power systems business, before becoming HS Hyosung's inaugural CEO in 2024.
The group credited him with stabilizing the organization and strengthening its business competitiveness following its launch.
Seong previously served as CEO of Yahoo Korea and Doosan Glonet, as well as a global partner at McKinsey and Accenture and head of management innovation at Hyosung Group. He became CEO of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials following the group's launch.
He was recognized for leading the company's entry into silicon anode materials, a key next-generation battery component, and securing new growth opportunities.
HS Hyosung said it will further strengthen performance-based and value-driven management in 2027, in line with Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang's management philosophy, while rewarding high-performing talent with greater responsibility and pursuing new growth through continued innovation.
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