With Delta Air Lines throwing its weight behind Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae, Hoban Group is left with few viable options to challenge the incumbent leadership at Hanjin KAL, potentially prompting the construction group to consider an exit from its investment.

Delta holds a 14.9 percent stake in Hanjin KAL, bringing its combined shareholding with Cho and his related parties, who own 20.58 percent, to 35.48 percent. Hoban and its affiliates hold 20.69 percent, making them the airline group's largest shareholder bloc by a narrow margin.

The gap could widen further if Cho completes his planned purchase of an additional 325,000 shares, equivalent to 0.49 percent, lifting his bloc's stake to approximately 21.07 percent and putting him back ahead of Hoban as the largest shareholder by Jan. 1.

Hoban's options for building a rival shareholder coalition also appear limited. The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), which holds a 10.58 percent stake, recently reiterated that it has no immediate plans to sell its shares. The National Pension Service (NPS), another potential source of voting support, owns approximately 5.46 percent.

Even if Hoban were to secure the NPS stake, its combined holding would reach only 26.15 percent, well below the 35.48 percent held by Cho and Delta. Acquiring KDB's shares could theoretically alter the balance, but the lender's current position makes such a scenario unlikely in the near term.

“Chances appear slim for KDB to sell its stake to Hoban, as the state-run lender injected public funds to support the restructuring of the aviation industry, including Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana Airlines,” an industry official said.

Delta's position carries particular weight because of its long-standing trans-Pacific joint venture with Korean Air. Its endorsement of the current leadership makes it harder for Hoban to persuade other major shareholders to back a management challenge.

Against this backdrop, cashing out at a premium could become Hoban's most practical option. The group has accumulated its 20.69 percent stake after steadily increasing its holdings since acquiring shares from activist fund KCGI in 2022. Hanjin KAL shares have also surged more than 100 percent over the past month as the ownership battle has intensified, significantly increasing the value of Hoban's investment.

“Rather than committing more capital to a prolonged battle with limited prospects of securing control, Hoban could consider selling some or all of its holdings while the stock remains elevated,” the official said.

Hoban has maintained that its investment is for simple investment purposes and has not publicly declared an intention to pursue management control. However, its continued accumulation of shares has fueled speculation that it could eventually seek to take control of Hanjin KAL.

Hoban became Hanjin KAL's largest shareholder on Nov. 4, and the company's shares subsequently surged to an all-time intraday high of 253,000 won ($188) on Thursday before closing at 241,500 won. Its shares hovered around 120,000 won last month, with little fluctuation.



