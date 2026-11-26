HD Hyundai Marine Solution has earned top international recognition for its sustainability disclosures, winning the highest distinction in a global communications competition and securing a place among the world's 20 best entries.

The marine solutions company, part of HD Hyundai, said Thursday that its 2025 Sustainability Report received Platinum honors in the ESG & Related Reports category at the 2026 Spotlight Awards, organized by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP).

The report, published in June, earned perfect scores in five of six evaluation categories, including narrative, message clarity and information appropriateness and relevance.

It also ranked 18th in the competition's Global Top 100, which evaluates entries across all participating categories.

The LACP Spotlight Awards recognize corporate and institutional communications materials from around the world, including sustainability reports, annual reports and other publications intended for internal and external audiences.

The competition assesses entries on six criteria: first impression, narrative, visual design, creativity, message clarity, and information appropriateness and relevance.

An HD Hyundai Marine Solution official said the award recognized the company's ability to communicate its environmental, social and governance initiatives and achievements effectively through its sustainability report.

"This award is meaningful because it represents external recognition of our efforts to effectively communicate our environmental, social and governance (ESG) management activities and achievements through our sustainability report," the official said.

"We will continue to communicate our ESG management strategies and performance transparently to establish ourselves as a company trusted by our customers."

HD Hyundai Marine Solution has published an annual sustainability report since 2023 as part of its efforts to strengthen ESG management and share its progress in creating sustainable value with stakeholders.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.