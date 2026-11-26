The government is considering conducting an inspection of official discipline at Korea Electric Power (KEPCO) following repeated personal information leaks from the state-run power utility, officials said Thursday.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination released the statement, saying it "takes seriously the recent series of incidents where significant harm to the people is feared due to large-scale personal information leaks at public institutions."

"In particular, we are considering conducting an inspection of official discipline and conduct at Korea Electric Power where personal data breaches occurred back to back in November and October," the office said, adding that violations will be dealt with sternly to heighten awareness regarding the protection of personal information.

KEPCO said Sunday that personal information belonging to 650,487 users of its KEPCO ON customer service platform and 869,761 users of its electronic procurement system, known as SRM, had been leaked, a month after a separate leak affecting tens of thousands of people.