Blue Elephant is accelerating its global expansion, starting with the United States and Japan, by opening brand-inspired stores in strategic locations to raise its profile among local consumers.

The budget eyewear company, drawing on its experience operating 32 directly managed stores in Korea since 2019, including in tourist hotspots such as Seongsu, Myeong-dong and Jeju Island, has opened outlets in California and Tokyo. Fueled by a growing number of foreign customers, the Seoul-based company is seeing international consumers account for an increasing share of its sales both at home and abroad.

In August, Blue Elephant opened its first U.S. flagship store in Beverly Hills, within the Golden Triangle, a local retail district home to global luxury fashion and beauty brands as well as restaurants. The 650-square-meter store incorporates the company's SPACE 2.0 design principles, an approach to store interiors that draws on architectural and cultural elements inspired by each location.

Under this concept, Blue Elephant Beverly Hills preserves the building's original 1940s structure, including exposed bowstring trusses from the period. These historical features are complemented by detailed interior elements, including carpets and walls reminiscent of the popular West Coast sunset in Los Angeles.

Its product lineup also sets the store apart from other outlets, with 10 styles of glasses and sunglasses available exclusively at the Los Angeles location. The products are also sold through the company's U.S. online stores on Shopify and TikTok Shop.

In Japan, Blue Elephant opened its first store in Harajuku in July last year, followed by another in Shinjuku in November. The launch of a local online store and a pop-up shop in Fukuoka in July this year further expanded its presence in the Japanese market.

The Shinjuku store occupies the ground floor and second and third floors of the Cross Shinjuku Building, a local landmark known for the giant 3D cat displayed on its rooftop LED screen. The company is also planning a third Japanese store in Kobe, expanding its presence beyond the capital.

"Our brand sticks to being colorless and odorless. It means we don't highlight ourselves as a K-brand. We don't hire a famous Korean celebrity as a model. That's why many customers don't know Blue Elephant is a Korean brand," a company official said.

Blue Elephant plans to further expand its overseas presence next year, with opportunities under consideration in countries in Asia and Europe. It has already established subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Spain.

An investment of 100 billion won ($74.5 million) from Affirma Capital Managers Korea in August, which valued Blue Elephant at 400 billion won, is expected to support its global expansion, as well as pop-up stores at department stores in Korea and its entry into the duty-free market, according to the company.

"Our stores are not only points of sale but hubs for conveying the brand's image and identity in key commercial districts," the official said. "Stores in major overseas commercial districts can serve as a window to promote the brand through their location alone. Converting the high visibility of these districts into store visits and offering differentiated experiences is crucial to building long-term brand equity."

The company's overseas expansion is underpinned by its growing business in Korea. Foreign customers accounted for 66 percent of its total sales from January to September. The figure reached 73 percent at its 20 stores in Seoul. The strong performance reflects the stores' strategic locations in areas that consistently attract large numbers of tourists.

"Our Seongsu store particularly stands out because of how much we invested in the architecture of the four-story, 1,000-square-meter store to make it a go-to destination in an area that has now become a mecca for foreign visitors. Despite the store's enormous rent costs, we believed our brand deserved high-profile exposure in the area when we opened it last year. Now the store has become a landmark in Seongsu," the official said.

"Starting late last year, we began opening stores outside Seoul. We now have four in Busan, four in Jeju and one each in Daejeon, Daegu and Gyeongju. All the regional stores have been designed based on SPACE 2.0."

Blue Elephant has begun seeing other domestic budget eyewear brands, such as Reclow, Double Lovers and Muut, with their stores now across Seoul, Busan, Gyeonggi Province and Jeju.