Apple Korea could face a fine of up to 67 billion won ($50 million) after the nation's antitrust regulator accused the company of misleading consumers over the availability of key Apple Intelligence features advertised with the iPhone 16, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Thursday.

The watchdog estimated sales related to the alleged violation at about 3.35 trillion won ($2.5 billion). Under the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising, companies can be fined up to 2 percent of sales related to a violation.

The FTC said its investigators had recommended corrective measures and a fine against Apple Inc. and Apple Korea for allegedly violating the law by advertising Apple Intelligence features without adequately disclosing uncertainty over their availability and release schedules.

The case centers on nine Apple Intelligence features advertised on Apple's iPhone 16 website between September 2024 and March 2025.

In February 2025, it advertised Korean-language support for some services scheduled for early April the same year, but certain features could not be made available in Korean as advertised and due to their actual release schedules, according to the FTC investigation.

The discrepancy was particularly significant for Apple's built-in voice assistant Siri's ability to understand personal context. Apple advertised the feature as coming in Korean in early April 2025, but it became available belatedly in October 2026, according to the FTC.

The regulator said Apple had concealed, minimized or omitted information about the features' availability and release schedules, which could have affected consumers' purchasing decisions.

An FTC official said the investigators considered the conduct a serious violation of the advertising law and recommended corrective measures, including an order prohibiting similar conduct in the future and a public disclosure order, as well as a fine.

“The examiner determined that the respondents’ conduct constituted a serious violation of the act and recommended corrective measures, including an order prohibiting the conduct in the future and a public disclosure order, as well as the imposition of a fine,” the official said.

The FTC began its deliberation process after submitting its examination report to the commission on Tuesday and sending the report to Apple the same day.

Apple will have six weeks from receiving the report to submit written opinions and request access to or copies of evidence as part of its right to defend itself.