An artificial intelligence (AI) avatar greeted passersby outside two telecom stores in Takamatsu, a city in Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture. Of the 3,709 greetings it initiated, 66.4 percent drew a spoken response. Those who responded exchanged an average of 7.3 messages with the avatar per conversation.

The figures came from a four-month pilot conducted by AIcLude, a Seoul-based agentic AI company, and STNet, a telecommunications and information technology affiliate of Japan’s Shikoku Electric Power Group.

During the pilot, which ran from December last year through March this year, AIcLude operated kiosks at two of STNet’s Pikara Shop outlets. The company wanted to see whether the avatars could greet passersby and invite them inside, as store staff already do, and whether the stores could afford to run them.

“Telecom stores in Japan hire part-time workers to approach people walking by and invite them in. We wanted to see whether an AI avatar could do that job,” AIcLude founder and CEO Kim Keun-jin said in a recent interview with The Korea Times. “What worked best was having the avatar greet people first. Even people who would walk right past a staff member turned to look when the avatar said hello.”

AIcLude has built ties with Japanese companies through events such as the Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo (SusHi Tech Tokyo) startup conference. Kim said he first met STNet representatives at a networking event for Korean and Japanese businesses, where he pitched the avatar technology and its potential to cut operating costs.

Labor shortages and an aging population are driving demand for automation among Japanese retailers. Server costs and fees for external AI models can add up when retailers deploy avatars across multiple stores.

To keep operating costs down, AIcLude separated the software that displays the avatar from the system that handles conversations. The avatar ran in a web browser without a dedicated graphics processing unit server. The company also stored verified answers for reuse. When a question matched a stored answer, the system could respond without calling an external AI model.

Based on the pilot results, STNet is considering whether to roll out the avatar to more stores.

AIcLude drew on lessons from its pilot with STNet to develop AIcLude Agent OS, or A2OS, a platform that lets companies use AI agents to carry out tasks.

“A chatbot’s job ends once it answers a question,” Kim said. “An AI agent works through a request by planning the steps, looking up relevant company information and using tools such as email and calendars. It checks its work before delivering the result and logs who made the request, what they asked for and what the agent did.”

Company records are often spread across enterprise resource planning systems, collaboration software and file servers. Kim said deploying separate AI agents for each system can lead to inconsistent access controls and security standards. A2OS connects those systems so agents can retrieve information and carry out tasks under a common set of rules defined by the client.

In Korea, AIcLude is working with KT on AX-LLM, a project that fine-tunes KT’s sovereign AI model to power an agent that answers questions about telecom plans and charges. The agent will run on A2OS, and the project is in the final stages of development.

AIcLude is also working with Korea Information Security Engineering Company to test an AI agent on a public institution’s closed network.

Security staff previously had to collect results from several tools and check them against internal guidelines. The agent now compiles those results and presents each finding with supporting evidence and a suggested response. Staff then decide how to respond.

“What all these projects have in common is that they operate in environments where it’s difficult to entrust data to an external AI service,” Kim said. “Demand for agents is growing quickly in those environments, but there are few solutions companies can put to work right away.”

Kim said administrators can let agents retrieve information and prepare drafts while requiring staff approval for actions such as changing data or sending it outside the organization. For example, an agent can draft a message using internal documents it has permission to read, then wait for approval before sending the message outside the company.

If a request is unclear or risky, the system pauses and asks the user to confirm it. An agent acting as a personal assistant can access only the employee’s own materials, while an agent handling customer inquiries uses only information cleared for public release.

Founded in February 2024, AIcLude has completed its seed round and is raising pre-Series A funding. It plans to use most of the proceeds for overseas sales and marketing.

The company aims to start generating revenue in 2027 by converting its pilots in Korea and abroad into paid contracts. It installs A2OS on clients’ servers and charges an annual license fee based on the number of agents and users. Clients that access external AI models through AIcLude pay separately based on usage.

Kim said he would measure progress over the next year by recurring revenue. Whether clients sign paid contracts after a pilot and renew them will show whether the service has helped cut their costs, he said.

“There are plenty of pilots in the AI industry, but few customers keep paying once they’re over,” Kim said. “If the cost savings are real, customers renew their contracts.”