Roh Soh-yeong, the former wife of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, disapproves of his request to the Supreme Court to recommend a compromise for their property settlement case, her legal representative said Wednesday.

Roh submitted a statement to the top court outlining her stance against Chey's request filed Monday, according to the representative.

In his request, Chey voiced a willingness to pay the full 944 billion won ($700 million) in property settlement to Roh, as ordered by an appeals court, apparently stepping back from his appeal against the July ruling.

"If Chey is sincere about an early resolution, he should immediately drop his appeal," Roh's representative said.

A court recommendation of a compromise has the effect of a finalized ruling if the plaintiff and the defendant both do not raise objections within two weeks.

Chey's representatives earlier said they were seeking a compromise recommendation for an "amicable and final end" to the legal dispute.

Chey initiated divorce mediation proceedings in 2017, two years after admitting that he had an extramarital partner and a child with her. Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children together.

The case reached the Supreme Court last year, which finalized the divorce but sent the property division amount back to the appeals court for review.

The case returned to the top court after Chey reappealed the appeals court ruling, saying he would dispute 244 billion won of the total ordered amount of 944 billion won.