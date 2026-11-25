Samsung SDI said Wednesday that its Ulsan plant has won the Grand Prize at the 2026 Green Management Awards, organized by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI).

The plant received the Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Award in the Excellent Green Company category, which recognizes companies demonstrating outstanding environmental management in areas such as carbon neutrality and resource conservation.

The Green Management Awards recognize exemplary achievements in environmental management, environmental information disclosure and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Samsung SDI's Ulsan plant became the first battery industry facility in Korea to receive Green Company designation in 1999 and has maintained the status for 27 consecutive years, reflecting its long-standing commitment to environmentally responsible operations.

In April, the plant became the first private-sector facility to be recognized as a high-performing site under the ministry's water conservation program. It reuses 90 percent of its wastewater and has cut annual municipal water consumption by approximately 74,000 cubic meters.

The plant is also pursuing carbon neutrality by operating solar power facilities and introducing energy-efficient equipment, reducing its annual greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 5,000 metric tons.

In addition, it has earned Platinum certification, the highest level under UL Solutions' Zero Waste to Landfill program, while maintaining a waste recycling rate of more than 99.9 percent.

Samsung SDI has also received broader recognition for its ESG performance, including a record 21 inclusions in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class index and an AA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings.

“This award recognizes the Ulsan plant's longstanding efforts to improve its environmental performance,” a Samsung SDI official said. “We will continue to advance our environmental management efforts to support sustainable growth and create lasting value for society.”