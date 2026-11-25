Samsung SDI Ulsan plant earns top green management award
Summary
Samsung SDI’s Ulsan plant won the Grand Prize at the 2026 Green Management Awards in Ulsan on Wednesday. The plant received the Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Award in the Excellent Green Company category. It has held Green Company designation for 27 consecutive years and has been recognized for water conservation and waste recycling. Samsung SDI said it would continue its environmental management efforts.
Key Facts
- The awards are organized by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute.
- The plant reuses 90 percent of its wastewater and has reduced annual municipal water consumption by approximately 74,000 cubic meters.
- Solar power facilities and energy-efficient equipment have helped cut the plant’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 5,000 metric tons.
- The Ulsan plant holds Platinum certification, the highest level in UL Solutions’ Zero Waste to Landfill program, and recycles more than 99.9 percent of its waste.
- Samsung SDI has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class index 21 times and received an AA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings.
Samsung SDI said Wednesday that its Ulsan plant has won the Grand Prize at the 2026 Green Management Awards, organized by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI).
The plant received the Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Award in the Excellent Green Company category, which recognizes companies demonstrating outstanding environmental management in areas such as carbon neutrality and resource conservation.
The Green Management Awards recognize exemplary achievements in environmental management, environmental information disclosure and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
Samsung SDI's Ulsan plant became the first battery industry facility in Korea to receive Green Company designation in 1999 and has maintained the status for 27 consecutive years, reflecting its long-standing commitment to environmentally responsible operations.
In April, the plant became the first private-sector facility to be recognized as a high-performing site under the ministry's water conservation program. It reuses 90 percent of its wastewater and has cut annual municipal water consumption by approximately 74,000 cubic meters.
The plant is also pursuing carbon neutrality by operating solar power facilities and introducing energy-efficient equipment, reducing its annual greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 5,000 metric tons.
In addition, it has earned Platinum certification, the highest level under UL Solutions' Zero Waste to Landfill program, while maintaining a waste recycling rate of more than 99.9 percent.
Samsung SDI has also received broader recognition for its ESG performance, including a record 21 inclusions in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class index and an AA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings.
“This award recognizes the Ulsan plant's longstanding efforts to improve its environmental performance,” a Samsung SDI official said. “We will continue to advance our environmental management efforts to support sustainable growth and create lasting value for society.”
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