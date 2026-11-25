S-Oil has completed its 9.26 trillion won ($6.9 billion) Shaheen project, reshaping its business portfolio around a larger petrochemical operation, as the oil refiner looks to secure a new growth engine beyond the volatile refining cycle.

The refiner celebrated Wednesday the completion of the project and its 50th anniversary. Key participants included senior government and business officials from Korea and Saudi Arabia, including Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser. Aramco is the largest shareholder of S-Oil.

The Shaheen project, located at S-Oil’s Onsan refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan, is the largest petrochemical investment ever made in Korea. The project includes a thermal crude-to-chemicals facility that converts crude directly into petrochemical feedstock.

The project will help S-Oil add about 3.2 million tons of annual petrochemical production capacity, more than doubling the share of petrochemicals in the firm’s overall production mix from 12 percent to 25 percent. S-Oil plans to complete commissioning this year and begin commercial operations in 2027.

The project is strategically important for S-Oil because it allows the company to convert more crude oil directly into higher-value petrochemical products, reducing its reliance on conventional refining margins.

“Over the past 50 years, S-Oil has created new growth opportunities through bold investments and innovation, looking ahead to the future even amid challenging circumstances,” Kwon O-kyu, chairman of S-Oil’s board of directors, said at the ceremony.

The strategy reflects the structural challenges facing traditional refiners, as global refining capacity expands and demand growth becomes less predictable. By expanding petrochemical production, S-Oil plans to diversify earnings and capture greater value from the crude oil it processes.

The project also deepens S-Oil’s strategic ties with Saudi Aramco, which acquired a stake in S-Oil in 1991. Shaheen is the latest and largest step in a 35-year partnership that has evolved from equity investment into technology sharing, large-scale capital investment and global product marketing.

A key feature of the project is the commercial deployment of Aramco’s thermal crude-to-chemicals technology, developed with Lummus Technology. The technology is designed to increase the amount of petrochemical feedstocks obtained directly from crude oil, supporting S-Oil’s push toward a more integrated refining and chemicals business.

S-Oil is also seeking to reduce the market risk associated with adding such a large amount of new petrochemical capacity.

For overseas sales of polyethylene products, the company will use the global marketing network of SABIC, an Aramco affiliate, under an export marketing agreement. In Korea, S-Oil will supply petrochemical feedstocks through pipelines to downstream companies in Ulsan, reducing their reliance on imported materials.

The company estimates the project could replace about $770 million worth of annual imports and generate roughly $87 million in annual economic value for Ulsan.

The bigger test, however, will come after commercial operations begin.

The global petrochemical industry is facing prolonged capacity pressure, particularly in Asia, while weak demand and competition from lower-cost producers have weighed on margins. S-Oil will therefore need to demonstrate that the massive investment can translate into sustainable profits rather than simply expanding production capacity.

For S-Oil, the Shaheen Project marks the culmination of its long-term strategy to move beyond refining. Its next challenge is to prove that the new petrochemical business can deliver returns strong enough to support the company’s growth for its next 50 years.

“We will continue to strengthen synergies across our refining, petrochemical and lube base oil businesses and enhance our global competitiveness through continuous innovation and investment,” S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi said.



