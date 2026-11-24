Naver plans to invest nearly 1 trillion won ($743.7 million) in logistics infrastructure by 2030 as it moves to strengthen its delivery capabilities and take on Coupang in Korea’s increasingly competitive e-commerce market.

The tech giant will be launching a new logistics subsidiary this year, with its Chief Operating Officer Kim Bom-jun tapped to lead the unit as its first CEO. The subsidiary will take the lead in designing logistics systems and infrastructure, while Naver will continue to rely on existing partners to operate warehouses and handle deliveries.

The move addresses a longstanding weakness in Naver's e-commerce business — delivery speed and consistency — as the company seeks to strengthen its position following a massive data breach last year at rival Coupang.

During Naver’s third-quarter earnings conference call earlier this month, CEO Choi Soo-yeon announced that the company will "establish a logistics subsidiary and gradually strengthen its delivery infrastructure centered on leased logistics centers" to improve its delivery competitiveness.

“We expect to need an investment of nearly 1 trillion won by 2030,” she said.

Naver has traditionally operated as a marketplace, relying on individual sellers and third-party logistics providers, including those in its Naver fulfillment alliance, to handle order fulfillment and deliveries.

While the model has allowed the company to offer a broad selection of products without building its own nationwide logistics network, delivery times and service quality have varied depending on individual merchants and their logistics partners.

Coupang has built a competitive edge through its overnight Rocket Delivery service, backed by an integrated logistics network that gives it greater control over the process from order placement to final delivery.

Naver has already begun expanding its logistics operations. In July, it introduced a new fulfillment model, N Delivery Fulfillment by Naver, under which sellers sign logistics service contracts directly with Naver. The company provides support for inventory management, returns and customer service, while third-party logistics providers handle the actual storage, order fulfillment and delivery.

N Delivery, the company's fast-delivery service for Naver Shopping, recorded a 38 percent year-on-year increase in gross merchandise volume in the third quarter. About 75 percent of N Delivery orders arrive by the following day, while the service's delivery guarantee success rate stands at around 98 percent, according to the company.

The new subsidiary is expected to use Naver's search and shopping data to forecast product demand and position inventory at logistics centers closer to consumers, helping reduce delivery times and costs.

The company also plans to expand next-day and early-morning delivery services while tying delivery benefits more closely to membership subscriptions to encourage repeat purchases.

However, the investment carries risks. Securing sufficient delivery volumes in the early stages will be critical to covering the fixed costs of leased warehouses and logistics systems, raising questions over how quickly the business can achieve profitability.

Naver has yet to finalize the subsidiary's precise business scope or its approach to securing warehouse capacity.

Choi said the company would seek to limit the financial impact of the investment. "We plan to limit the impact on cash flow and earnings through appropriate financing methods and the establishment of a viable profit structure,” she said.