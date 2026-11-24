Hyundai Motor needs a convincing autonomous driving breakthrough at CES 2027 to restore investor confidence, as mounting earnings pressure and its lagging position in self-driving technology leave the automaker struggling to justify its ambitious future mobility investments.

The upcoming CES tech fair in January will be a critical test for Motional, Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S.-based autonomous driving subsidiary.

A compelling demonstration of its self-driving technology could help revive market interest in Hyundai’s long-term technology strategy. But anything short of a clear competitive advantage over established players — such as Tesla or emerging Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers — risks further eroding investor confidence.

The pressure is already evident in Hyundai’s share price. The stock closed Monday at 247,500 won ($184), down approximately 68 percent from its June peak of 783,000 won amid fading investor trust in the carmaker’s earnings growth and delayed self-driving transition.

Hyundai Motor’s cumulative operating profit for the first nine months combined this year fell 17.7 percent from a year earlier. Sales for the July-September period also declined 3.4 percent from the previous year.

The deteriorating performance reflects mounting pressure across key markets, including sluggish sales in Europe and Korea, rising U.S. investment costs and intensifying competition from Chinese automakers.

Hyundai also faces uncertainty over whether its investments in robotics, software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving can generate meaningful returns before its core automotive business comes under further pressure.

The technology gap is particularly concerning at a time when Tesla continues to roll out and refine its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology across global markets. Hyundai Motor Group has yet to achieve commercial deployment of autonomous driving in any market.

Tesla recently made headlines for rolling out the latest version of its supervised FSD software featuring Tesla Reality View that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reconstruct and display in real time the surrounding roads, vehicles and pedestrians detected by the car’s cameras.

BMW has also equipped its recently unveiled eighth-generation 3 Series with next-generation driver assistance technology. The new model features Highway Assistant, which allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel while driving on highways.

Motional’s CES 2027 demonstration therefore carries significance beyond a technology showcase. The subsidiary needs to demonstrate tangible progress in real-world driving capabilities, safety and commercial scalability, rather than rely on vague promotional messages about future mobility.

A technically impressive demonstration alone may not be enough. Investors still want to see how Motional can differentiate itself from rivals, reduce operating costs and translate its technology into a commercially viable business.

The carmaker has already invested heavily in future mobility, but its technology ambitions are increasingly being judged against the deteriorating performance of its core business.

“With the carmaker's earnings momentum weakening and competitors moving ahead in autonomous driving, CES 2027 represents an important opportunity for Hyundai Motor to demonstrate its technology investments can deliver a meaningful competitive edge,” an industry official said. “Failure to do so could deepen doubts over its future growth strategy and leave its shares vulnerable to further declines.”



