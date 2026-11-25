Mom's Touch is shifting its Japanese business from company-operated stores to franchise expansion, targeting 100 outlets by the end of 2027 after establishing a foothold in the competitive market.

The Korean burger, chicken and pizza chain began testing the market with a pop-up store in Shibuya in October 2023 before opening its first overseas company-operated outlet there in April 2024. Located at a site previously occupied by McDonald's Japan for 39 years, the store attracted 100,000 customers and generated 100 million yen ($627,100) in sales within its first 40 days.

By its second anniversary, cumulative visitors had reached 1.44 million and sales totaled approximately 1.12 billion yen. Its average annual sales last year were 1.9 times those of a typical McDonald's outlet in Japan and 7.7 times those of a Mos Burger store, based on the companies' 2025 disclosures.

Over the past two years, Mom's Touch has invested approximately 20 billion won ($14.5 million) in building its Japanese operations and developing a franchise model tailored to local demand. It has tested different store formats and collected data on consumer preferences, peak-hour demand and operating efficiency.

The company has developed standardized store models for commercial districts and residential neighborhoods, while introducing an all-day business model with breakfast menus starting at 8 a.m. Its value-for-money offerings include generously portioned burgers, chicken and pizza.

To strengthen its franchise infrastructure, Mom's Touch appointed Shoichi Nakamura, a former Pizza Hut Japan CEO, as its chief executive. It also relocated its Japanese office from Shibuya to Shinjuku in September. The office oversees store development, franchisee training and operational support, while its Shinjuku Park Tower outlet doubles as a training facility.

On Friday, the company opened its second franchised outlet in Japan, bringing its total store count to seven. The Itabashi Station store is operated by Esashi Food Service, a subsidiary established by Japanese real estate company TFT Estate, which signed a franchise agreement in August.

Mom's Touch plans to open four more outlets by the end of December, bringing its Japanese network to 11. It will prioritize locations with strong sales potential and profitability over rapid expansion, citing fierce competition for prime properties and low vacancy rates in major commercial districts. It has already signed additional franchise agreements.

"Japan is a market where securing good locations takes time, but once a store establishes itself, it can generate stable returns," a company official said. "We are carefully selecting locations based on data validated through our company-operated stores so franchisees can build sustainable businesses."

The company plans to expand initially across the greater Tokyo area before moving into other parts of Japan, using its Shinjuku hub to support its nationwide franchise network.