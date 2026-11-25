Long associated with traditional luxury and prestige, Mercedes-Benz is reshaping its brand identity and electrification strategy to regain ground in Korea's fast-changing imported vehicle market, where technology and competitive pricing increasingly drive consumer choices.

The German luxury automaker is moving away from its standalone EQ lineup toward electric versions of its established models, betting on familiar nameplates and next-generation technology to broaden its appeal without sacrificing its luxury heritage.

Mercedes-Benz Korea begins customer deliveries of the all-new electric GLB on Wednesday, marking its third next-generation electric vehicle (EV) to debut in Korea this year, following the launch of the electric CLA and GLC in October.

"Both of them are marking a very important chapter in our electrification journey here in Korea," Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Shirin Emira said of the CLA and GLC during a test-drive event on the southern resort island of Jeju on Monday.

Emira also described the launch of the electric GLB as "another vital milestone" in the brand's electrification journey.

The three models target distinct customer segments, reflecting a push to expand beyond the automaker's traditional customer base. Its E-Class and S-Class sedans have long been regarded as symbols of wealth and professional success in Korea, particularly among business executives and affluent consumers.

The CLA sedan targets younger consumers and first-time luxury car buyers with its sporty styling and digital features, while the GLB sport utility vehicle (SUV) appeals to families seeking practicality and versatility. Both are built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), a next-generation platform supporting electric and hybrid powertrains.

The GLC, meanwhile, brings electrification to one of the brand's core SUV segments, and is built on the dedicated Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture (MB.EA).

Lee Sang-kuk, executive vice president of digital, marketing and communications at Mercedes-Benz Korea, said the rollout underscores the company's efforts to attract tech-savvy consumers while helping existing customers transition to EVs without losing the familiar Mercedes-Benz experience.

The expanded EV lineup comes as Mercedes-Benz faces intensifying competition from both its traditional German rival BMW and EV makers such as Tesla and China's BYD.

Once the bestselling imported vehicle brand in Korea, Mercedes-Benz has fallen behind BMW in recent years, while Tesla's rapid ascent has disrupted a market long dominated by German luxury automakers.

Although Mercedes-Benz reclaimed second place from BMW in October, it continued to trail its German rival in year-to-date sales. Tesla, meanwhile, has topped monthly imported vehicle sales for nine consecutive months since February.

EVs accounted for 46.4 percent of imported passenger car registrations in October, underscoring the pace of the market's transition to electric mobility.

The rise of Tesla and Chinese EV makers is shifting the basis of competition from traditional automotive heritage and mechanical engineering toward software, digital experiences, energy efficiency and affordability.

Against this backdrop, Mercedes-Benz is seeking to redefine automotive luxury by blending technological innovation with its design heritage and craftsmanship.

Unlike the earlier EQ series, with its distinct branding and futuristic styling, the new electric models retain the familiar identities of their respective model families while incorporating advanced vehicle architectures, faster charging and artificial intelligence-powered software.

The shift signals the automaker's strategy to integrate EVs into the automaker's mainstream portfolio rather than market them as a separate product category.

The electric CLA comes in two variants, the CLA 250+ Electric and CLA 200 Electric, offering driving ranges of 474 kilometers and 342 kilometers, respectively, on a single charge under Korean certification standards.

The electric GLC and GLB offer driving ranges of up to 448 kilometers and 435 kilometers, each. All three electric model lines are equipped with batteries supplied by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL).