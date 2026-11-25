Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the state-run power utility, announced Wednesday a three-pronged customer protection package offering free identity theft prevention services and financial fraud insurance worth up to 10 million won ($6,800) to prevent further damage from a massive personal data breach disclosed last week.

Under the measures, KEPCO is providing all notified victims with free one-year subscriptions to NICE Information Service's Jikimi Careship program. The service blocks unauthorized credit inquiries and identity verification attempts and provides compensation of up to 10 million won for financial losses caused by identity theft.

Registration codes are being sent in phases via KakaoTalk, text messages and email on Wednesday and Thursday. Customers can redeem the vouchers through Dec. 31, 2027. The service automatically expires after one year, with no additional charges.

KEPCO is also directing affected customers to AccountInfo, an integrated account management service operated by the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute, and Msafer, a free identity theft prevention service operated by the Korea Association for ICT Promotion. Both services help users prevent unauthorized financial account openings, loans and mobile phone activations.

In addition, KEPCO is working with 12 major credit card companies and 45 financial institutions to monitor abnormal transactions and suspicious account activity.

"I once again sincerely apologize to our customers who may have felt anxious over the recent data breach," KEPCO President and CEO Kim Dong-cheol said. "We will do everything possible to prevent further damage, from guiding customers to preventive services to supporting compensation and cooperating with financial institutions."

The cybersecurity incident exposed sensitive personal information belonging to approximately 1.52 million people across two separate digital systems. The compromised records included 650,487 users of KEPCO's online billing platform, KEPCO ON, and 869,761 users of its electronic procurement system, known as SRM.

The leaked KEPCO ON files contained 12 categories of personal information, including names, resident registration numbers, home addresses, phone numbers, bank account details and credit card information. The SRM breach exposed identification details of corporate representatives as well as records of employees at business partners.

KEPCO first received an extortion email from a hacker on Nov. 19, accompanied by a post on the dark web. The company officially confirmed the intrusion the following day after investigating server delays on KEPCO ON and verifying sample files provided by the hacker.

Upon confirming the cyberattack on Friday, KEPCO immediately blocked external internet protocol access, suspended the affected platforms and established an emergency response headquarters. It also reported the breach to the Personal Information Protection Commission, requested a formal police investigation and issued an official apology under Kim's name on Sunday.

The company pledged to overhaul its entire cybersecurity system, including through independent external audits.