Hyundai Motor Group is preparing to bring a more consistent charging experience to electric vehicle (EV) owners worldwide, unveiling a new home charger designed to work across its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands ahead of an international rollout beginning in 2027.

The HMG Global AC Charger consolidates designs and user experiences that previously varied by brand and market, the automaker said Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor and Kia led product planning, technology development and design, while Hyundai Kefico participated in product development and will oversee mass production, drawing on its expertise in automotive electronics and EV charging systems.

Designed primarily for home use, the charger will initially offer 7-kilowatt and 11-kilowatt output options in Korea and support the Type 1 (J1772) charging standard widely used in the domestic market.

It will be available in both wall-mounted and freestanding configurations.

The design draws on customer feedback and ergonomic data, with rounded edges and carefully positioned holders for the charging connector and cable to improve safety and ease of use.

Lighting beneath the unit illuminates the surrounding area, helping users locate the charger in low-light conditions while improving visibility for nearby pedestrians.

The charger separates its installation and wiring components from its functional charging unit, allowing installation in about 10 minutes and replacement in roughly five.

It also supports remote control, monitoring and self-diagnostics, alongside over-the-air software updates and enhanced cybersecurity protections.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to connect the charger with its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis smartphone apps, enabling users to check charging status and history, schedule charging sessions and receive notifications.

Another feature is Plug & Charge, which automatically authenticates users and processes payments when they connect the charging cable, eliminating the need for separate payment procedures.

The company also designed the system with future vehicle-to-everything applications in mind, including vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid services that could allow electricity to flow between vehicles, homes and power networks.

The charger is scheduled to debut in Korea in 2027, followed by launches in the United States, Europe, India and other major markets.

A Hyundai Motor Group official said the product brought together the group's planning, technology and design capabilities.

"We will provide Hyundai Motor Group customers with a consistent, convenient and reliable charging experience wherever they are," the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.