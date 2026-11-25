Hyundai Mobis has secured about 1 trillion won ($744 million) in orders for electronic regenerative braking and electronic steering systems from major automakers in Europe and North America, strengthening its position as a global supplier of safety-critical automotive components, the auto parts maker said Wednesday.

The company won orders for its integrated Mobis Electronic Brake system and electronic power steering system from major customers in the two regions. The components will be supplied for up to eight years starting in three to four years.

The orders cover a range of vehicle models, including sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks. Hyundai Mobis did not share the names of the clients under a nondisclosure agreement.

Hyundai Mobis said it was selected as a supplier based on its technological competitiveness in braking and steering systems, which are directly linked to vehicle safety.

The company plans to leverage its existing production network in Europe and North America to meet the orders. In Europe, it will use its production facilities, including its plant in Slovakia, while production in North America will be based at facilities located near customers.

The European production network could become a further advantage as the European Union strengthens requirements for local production of components linked to government incentives. Hyundai Mobis currently operates major production facilities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Hungary and Turkey.

The latest orders come after the company also secured a large chassis module contract from another North American automaker, under which it will supply the modules for seven years. The contract value could reach several trillion won depending on the customer's production volume.

Hyundai Mobis expects its total orders for modules and core components from global customers to reach $14.5 billion this year, up sharply from its initial target of $11.8 billion.

The company is also pursuing next-generation products, such as electromechanical braking systems and steer-by-wire systems.

Hyundai Mobis has supplied chassis modules to Stellantis' Jeep brand in North America since 2006 and also supplies chassis modules to Mercedes-Benz from Hungary and battery systems to Volkswagen from Spain.

“Our stable mass-production capabilities, quality control and customer-specific response systems have helped us win long-term contracts with global automakers,” an official from the company said.