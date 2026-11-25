Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, has opened its own air logistics hub at Incheon International Airport as it seeks to grow its air freight business, the company said Wednesday.

The company held an opening ceremony Tuesday for the Incheon Airport Logistics Center in the airport's second logistics complex.

The five-story facility, with a total floor area of 44,420 square meters, broke ground in 2023 and went into full operation this year. It recently received customs approval to handle express import shipments, adding to its export cargo services. The center sits about 3 kilometers from the airport's cargo terminal.

The center is equipped with automated systems designed for e-commerce shipments. Its first-floor express import clearance area can process more than 1 million parcels a month. Four high-speed X-ray machines can screen a combined 5,000 items per hour, with scan data sent to Incheon Airport customs in real time.

The third and fourth floors handle exports of Korean goods sold directly to overseas online shoppers, mainly K-beauty products, health supplements and entertainment merchandise. Twenty sorting conveyors divide shipments by country, region and delivery company.

The move comes as e-commerce and demand for high-value and urgent shipments drive growth in air cargo. Global air cargo demand rose 3.4 percent in 2025 to a record high, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Hyundai Glovis said the center will let it add storage, sorting and packing to its air forwarding services, in which it arranges air shipments for clients.

The company has been using air logistics to win customers outside Hyundai Motor Group. It ships APR cosmetics and SM Entertainment albums to North America and Europe and offers express air delivery to Japan for major Korean beauty brands. It plans to expand into high-value cargo such as artwork and to offer services that combine air, sea and land transport.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.