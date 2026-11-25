Hanwha Ocean has lost its preferred bidder status for a next-generation Thai frigate project after the Royal Thai Navy canceled the procurement process, sending the Korean shipbuilder’s entry into the Thai naval market back to square one, the company said Wednesday.

“Hanwha Ocean was selected as the preferred bidder for the frigate project ordered by the Royal Thai Navy on Sept. 8, but lost its preferred bidder status following the Royal Thai Navy’s announcement, Wednesday, canceling the procurement process,” Hanwha Ocean said in a regulatory filing.

The Royal Thai Navy selected Hanwha Ocean as its preferred bidder in September, beating defense companies from Spain, Singapore and Turkey. The project involved building one frigate and providing integrated logistics support, with the proposed contract valued at around 680 billion won ($505 million).

The Royal Thai Navy canceled the procurement after concerns emerged that performance requirements specified in the tender documents did not comply with Thailand’s public procurement regulations.

The Royal Thai Navy plans to revise the tender requirements and restart the procurement process. Existing bidders, including Hanwha Ocean, are expected to be eligible to participate under the revised conditions.

The project had attracted attention as a potential foothold for Hanwha Ocean to expand its naval business in Southeast Asia.

Hanwha Ocean said it will make further disclosures if matters arise that could materially affect its investment decisions.