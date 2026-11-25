Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn has called for combining the group’s spirit of challenge with Ourhome’s food expertise during his first visit to the company’s research center since it became a Hanwha affiliate last year.

“Let’s bring together Hanwha’s spirit of challenge and Ourhome’s strengths to create a bright future for K-food,” Kim wrote in the center’s guestbook during his visit Wednesday.

Kim toured laboratories for food safety, flavors, home meal replacements and ice cream, reviewing product development and quality-control processes. He spent particular time at the food safety laboratory, where employees conduct tests for heavy metals, antibiotics and foodborne pathogens.

“Ensuring food safety for customers is more important than developing differentiated flavors,” Kim said, urging employees to uphold strict safety standards throughout production and logistics.

Kim also reviewed new flavor products and menus and urged employees to strengthen Ourhome’s food brands and develop new dining experiences.

The visit comes as Ourhome posted record results following its acquisition by Hanwha Group. The company reported 1.4 trillion won ($1 billion) in sales in the first half of this year, up 19 percent from a year earlier, while operating profit soared 26 percent to 54.5 billion won.

New contracts in institutional food services, along with stronger restaurant and online sales, helped drive the growth.

Kim described the record performance as the first major achievement since Ourhome joined Hanwha and called for continued innovation.

“Our record performance is a major achievement we created together and a signal of a bright future,” Kim said.

The chairman had lunch with younger employees at Ourhome’s cafeteria, listening to their views on the company and its business.

Kim said combining Hanwha’s business capabilities with Ourhome’s food expertise would provide a foundation for expanding the company’s global food business and strengthening its position in the K-food market.