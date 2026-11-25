Hanwha Aerospace secured the right to export the KM3, an amphibious bridging vehicle it builds under license for the Korean military, the company said Wednesday.

The defense firm revised its manufacturing license agreement on Nov. 3 with Germany's General Dynamics European Land Systems-Bridge Systems, which developed the M3 system on which the KM3 is based. The revision allows Hanwha to sell the vehicle to some countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Nicknamed Suryong, the KM3 drives into rivers and either ferries equipment across or links up with other units to form a floating bridge, allowing tanks, self-propelled howitzers and armored vehicles to cross.

Hanwha is the only M3 buyer that also manufactures the vehicle and the first to obtain export rights.

The company has been delivering the KM3 to the Korean military since June 2024, and the vehicle recently completed field trials and deployment evaluations. The first production batch is to be supplied through next year, with a second batch slated for deployment from 2028. Hanwha expects larger output to make the vehicle more price-competitive abroad.

The company said the deal reflected aligned interests between Korea and Germany as both expand their roles in the global defense market, as well as the KM3's growing track record with the Korean military.

Hanwha plans to pitch the vehicle's performance in Korean service and its domestic content, which has reached 90 percent through the localization of 1,382 parts. It also plans to offer upgrades and customized versions and to market the KM3 in packages with other Korean weapons systems such as self-propelled howitzers and armored vehicles.

About 50 small and midsize Korean suppliers could see more work, along with follow-up exports of maintenance services and parts.

"This gives us a foundation to lead overseas sales of the KM3," a Hanwha Aerospace executive in charge of the program said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.