An event aimed at helping Korean companies connect with overseas procurement markets kicked off its two-day run in Seoul on Wednesday, the Public Procurement Service (PPS) said.

The Global Public Procurement Marketplace 2026, co-hosted by the PPS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and KEPCO KPS, brings together over 110 prospective buyers and more than 330 local companies, the PPS said.

This year, PPS has placed particular emphasis on expanding opportunities for domestic companies to enter new overseas public procurement markets, including those of international organizations, and supporting export market diversification.

As part of such an initiative, the agency has invited representatives from major UN procurement organizations, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). They are scheduled to hold in-depth, one-on-one consultations with local companies, the state agency explained.

The justice ministry has also participated for the first time this year to offer legal consultations related to export contracts.

On the sidelines of the event, a showcase of outstanding Korean products will be held until Thursday to promote advanced technologies and products from local firms to overseas procuring entities, the agency added.

"As a trusted partner in overseas public procurement, PPS will continue to provide strong support for Korean companies seeking to expand their export reach," Baek Seung-bo, the administrator of the PPS, said.

The event is part of the procurement agency's long standing effort to support local small and medium-sized enterprises in gaining access to overseas markets, and is aimed at sustaining Korea's export growth following its historic achievement of reaching $1 trillion in exports early this month, he added.