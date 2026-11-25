Delta Air Lines has dealt a setback to Hoban Group's push for control of Hanjin KAL by reaffirming its backing for Korean Air Chairman Cho Won-tae, bolstering the incumbent leadership's position in the escalating ownership battle, a Delta executive said Wednesday.

"Delta is committed to the success of our leading trans-Pacific joint venture with Korean Air," Jeff Moomaw, Delta's vice president for Asia-Pacific, told The Korea Times in an interview. Cho is also chairman of Hanjin Group.

"Delta owns 14.9 percent of Hanjin KAL equity. As a long-term shareholder, Delta is highly confident in Cho and the existing management team at Hanjin Group and at Korean Air."

This strengthens Cho's position as Hoban Group seeks to expand its influence over the airline conglomerate. Hoban has so far expanded its stake in Hanjin KAL to 20.69 percent, rising to become the largest shareholder of the company. Cho and his related parties hold 20.58 percent.

The official support from Delta carries considerable weight, as the construction group and its affiliates intensify speculation over a potential challenge to the group's management control.

Delta's position could make it considerably harder for Hoban to build sufficient shareholder support to challenge the incumbent leadership. With a 14.9 percent stake, the U.S. airline represents a major voting bloc outside the competing shareholder groups, giving its stance significant implications for any future governance dispute.

Although Delta did not explicitly pledge to vote against Hoban or formally endorse Cho in a shareholder contest, its public expression of confidence provides a boost to the chairman at a sensitive time for the group.

"As a strategic partner, Delta respects the governance processes of Hanjin KAL and remains focused on our commercial collaboration with Korean Air. Our priority is to ensure that our joint venture continues to deliver value to customers and stakeholders," Moomaw said.

Delta's support also reflects the importance of maintaining stable leadership at Korean Air as the carrier completes its integration with Asiana Airlines and prepares for its next stage of global expansion.

The two airlines operate a major trans-Pacific joint venture, coordinating routes and commercial operations. Any prolonged management dispute at Hanjin Group could complicate strategic decisions at Korean Air and disrupt the partnership's long-term business planning.

For Hoban, Delta's reaffirmation of confidence in Cho adds another obstacle to its efforts to gain greater influence over the airline group.

Hoban has maintained that its Hanjin KAL shares are held for simple investment purposes and has not publicly announced plans to participate in management.