Food deliveries in Seoul could soon reach apartment doorsteps without a human courier entering the building, as Baemin operator Woowa Brothers deploys autonomous delivery robots in residential complexes — including some of the capital’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

Woowa Brothers said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Tower PMC, a premium residential property management company, to expand its robot delivery service into apartment buildings, with a door-to-door launch targeted for next year.

Under the agreement, the companies will introduce Baemin’s delivery robot, Dilly, to residential complexes managed by Tower PMC and develop infrastructure allowing robots to travel from restaurant entrances to individual apartment doors.

The partners plan to select pilot sites in Seoul and install systems linking the robots to building entrances, elevators and designated waiting areas.

Once operational, Dilly will enter apartment buildings through secured common entrances, call and ride elevators autonomously, and travel directly to customers’ doors with food or other purchases.

Customers will receive an app notification when their orders arrive and can retrieve them outside their homes.

Tower PMC, founded in 2002, manages more than 100 residential complexes across Korea, including Tower Palace, Hannam The Hill, Trimage and Raemian One Bailey.

Following pilot operations to verify safety and reliability, the companies plan to expand the service across residential complexes in Seoul’s Gangnam and Seocho districts before extending it to other properties managed by Tower PMC.

Dilly has been operating deliveries for Baemin B Mart's Gangnam Nonhyeon branch since February 2025, bringing orders to the first floor of customers’ buildings.

Woowa Brothers introduced a lighter version of the robot in August as part of efforts to improve the service.

The companies said door-to-door delivery could also ease pressure on human couriers and restaurant operators by reducing time spent navigating apartment entrances and waiting for elevators, particularly during peak ordering hours.

Koh Myung-suk, chief technology officer of Woowa Brothers, said the agreement marked the company's first step toward bringing Dilly's autonomous navigation capabilities indoors.

"We have so far operated Dilly, which can navigate autonomously both indoors and outdoors, only as far as the first floor of buildings, but this agreement marks our first step toward introducing door-to-door robot delivery, which also requires indoor navigation," Koh said.

"Baemin will continue building a robot delivery service that satisfies customers, delivery riders and restaurant owners alike."

Kang Min-soo, CEO of Tower PMC, said robot delivery was becoming essential to meeting the increasingly diverse expectations of apartment residents.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.