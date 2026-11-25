The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) held a roundtable with a senior presidential adviser on artificial intelligence (AI) Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen U.S.-Korea cooperation in AI and advance Korea's ambition to become one of the world's top three AI powers.

Ha Jung-woo, vice chair of the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, met with AMCHAM Chairman James Kim and representatives of member companies at the chamber's office in Seoul.

Ha outlined the government's national AI strategy and key policy priorities, while participants discussed ways to strengthen the country's AI ecosystem through expanded infrastructure, including data centers, and advances in semiconductors, AI models and software.

The discussions also focused on the role of global technology companies and public-private partnerships in enhancing Korea's AI competitiveness and accelerating AI transformation across manufacturing and other key industries.

Participants explored opportunities to leverage the complementary strengths of Korea and the United States in AI technology, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure. AI safety, cybersecurity and international standards were also highlighted as important to building a trusted AI ecosystem.

"AMCHAM strongly supports Korea's ambition to become one of the world's top three AI powers. The complementary strengths of the United States and Korea in AI technology, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing present tremendous opportunities for bilateral cooperation," Kim said.

Through the AMCHAM AI Leadership Council, the chamber will continue working with the Korean government to promote a predictable, business-friendly policy environment conducive to AI investment and innovation, he added, describing AI as one of the most promising areas for the next phase of the bilateral economic partnership.

"Korea is building its AI innovation ecosystem around three major megaprojects in semiconductors, AI data centers and physical AI. These initiatives are central to our efforts to accelerate AI transformation across industries, public services and everyday life," Ha said.

He added that Korea would continue expanding international cooperation in infrastructure, energy, AI safety and cybersecurity to help foster a sustainable and inclusive global AI ecosystem.

Representatives from Apple, Amazon Web Services, Corning, Palo Alto Networks, PTC, Qualcomm and UL Solutions attended the meeting.

Launched in July, the AMCHAM AI Leadership Council brings together executives from across the AI value chain to share industry perspectives with policymakers and promote closer public-private cooperation on AI-related policies.