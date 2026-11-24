SK Telecom’s AI Care program, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered elderly care service, has won the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award as one of 10 honorees at the 2026 Michelin Star Awards, the mobile carrier said Tuesday.

The awards combine corporate social responsibility initiatives with the format of the Michelin Guide, allowing members of the public to participate in identifying outstanding social contribution programs.

Organized by the Federation of Korean Industries and supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the awards were held for the first time this year.

AI Care advanced from an initial pool of 113 programs to 20 finalists following an expert review, securing a place among the final 10 through public voting, held from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8, and a committee evaluation.

Launched in April 2019, the service uses AI speakers and phone calls to support older adults living alone and middle-aged people experiencing social isolation.

Its features include regular welfare check-ins, medication reminders, companionship conversations, cognitive training and emergency response services.

As of November 2026, about 41,000 households nationwide use the service, which operates a 24-hour emergency response system.

When users say “Aria, help me” during emergencies such as breathing difficulties or falls, a monitoring center assesses the situation and contacts emergency services.

The system has facilitated 1,661 emergency rescues to date, while its emotional support functions have identified warning signs of depression and loneliness and connected vulnerable users with 2,316 professional counseling sessions.

SK Telecom's AI Care operates through cooperation with social enterprise Happy Connect, SK Shieldus, local governments and welfare organizations.

“We are especially grateful because this award was chosen directly by the public,” said Eom Jong-hwan, head of SK Telecom's sustainability management office.

“Guided by our belief that people must come before technology, we will continue expanding a social safety net in which a familiar voice offering companionship in everyday life becomes a lifeline in moments of crisis,” Eom said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.