Riot Games, the U.S. developer behind global hit games, including League of Legends and Valorant, will fund the conservation of a rare 14th-century Korean Buddhist painting held by the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the company said Tuesday.

The painting, "The Buddha Amitabha with the Eight Great Bodhisattvas," dates from the Goryeo Kingdom, which ruled the Korean Peninsula from 918 to 1392. Amitabha, the Buddha who presides over the Pure Land paradise, sits cross-legged on a high pedestal. Below him stand eight bodhisattvas, enlightened beings who help others reach salvation, four on each side.

Only about 10 paintings of this type survive worldwide, including works at the National Museum of Korea and a temple in Japan. The San Francisco painting was collected by Avery Brundage, a former president of the International Olympic Committee, who donated it to the museum in 1972.

The painting has been brought to Korea for the work, which is expected to take about two years. When it is finished in 2028, the painting will go on public display in exhibitions in Korea and abroad.

The project is part of an overseas heritage conservation program run by the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, an affiliate of the Korea Heritage Service. It is the first time private donations have paid for the conservation of a Goryeo Buddhist painting held overseas.

Most of Riot's past heritage projects involved artifacts from the later 1392-1910 Joseon Kingdom, which are far more plentiful than surviving Goryeo paintings.

The U.S.-based games developer has worked with the heritage agency since 2012. It has helped bring cultural artifacts back to Korea from abroad seven times. It has also paid to conserve Joseon royal ceremonial objects and Joseon-era flags held by a University of Pennsylvania museum. Last year, it became the first private company to pass 10 billion won ($7 million) in total heritage donations.

"Players' love for games has transcended hundreds of years to breathe new life into a beautiful 14th-century heritage," said Jo Hyuk-jin, Riot Games Korea's chief executive.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.