POSCO International has completed its $550 million acquisition of a shale gas field in Pennsylvania, marking the company's entry into U.S. natural gas production and its first overseas energy asset acquisition since POSCO Group announced its Triple Core growth strategy in July.

The group's trading and energy subsidiary said Tuesday that it had acquired all of U.S. energy company Chord Energy's stake in the Appalachian shale gas assets in Pennsylvania. The acquisition comes about two months after the companies signed a definitive agreement on Sept. 14.

The company held a ceremony marking the completion of the acquisition Monday (local time) in Houston, Texas, with POSCO Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, POSCO International CEO Lee Kye-in, Chord Energy CEO Michael Lou and other senior executives from both companies in attendance.

“The acquisition marks a milestone in securing overseas energy resources under the group's Triple Core strategy and an important step in expanding its energy business in North America,” Chang said.

“We expect to further strengthen profitability by creating synergies with POSCO Group's liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain, which spans production, transportation, trading and sales.”

Located in the northeastern United States, the Appalachian field is a major shale gas-producing region known for its high productivity. It has 1,305 producing wells, with annual output equivalent to about 1 million tons of LNG.

The acquisition gives POSCO International a third major overseas gas production base, alongside its existing operations in Myanmar and Australia's Senex Energy.

The company will receive its share of the gas produced and sell it directly through its existing marketing network, while local operators will remain responsible for production, drilling and permitting.

POSCO International expects the acquired assets, along with additional well development, to generate an average annual operating profit of about 100 billion won ($72 million) through 2040. It has also secured pipeline transportation contracts to supply gas to major demand centers, including Ohio, New York and Tennessee.

The company plans to integrate the newly acquired production base with its existing LNG operations to strengthen its value chain, which spans transportation, trading and sales. These include a long-term LNG supply deal with U.S. exporter Cheniere Energy for 400,000 tons annually, dedicated LNG carriers, its Singapore-based trading subsidiary Centrux and its LNG terminal in Gwangyang, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

POSCO Group's Triple Core strategy focuses on three business pillars: industrial resources, including steel, strategic resources, such as lithium, and energy resources, including LNG. The group has expanded its steel operations in the U.S. and secured additional lithium assets in Argentina and Australia as part of the strategy.