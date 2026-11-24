Paradise participated as an official partner in La Liste Paris 2027 on Monday (local time), showcasing eight contemporary interpretations of traditional Korean dishes at a dedicated pavilion at the French foreign ministry.

La Liste, a French-originated global restaurant guide, annually selects the world's top 1,000 restaurants based on evaluations from restaurant guides, media outlets and online reviews. Its annual Paris gathering brings together internationally recognized chefs and gastronomy professionals to celebrate the latest rankings.

At a pre-ceremony cocktail reception, Paradise presented its pavilion under the theme "Jang to Table," highlighting the culinary versatility of traditional Korean fermented sauces such as "ganjang," or soy sauce, "doenjang," or soybean paste, and "gochujang," or red chili paste.

The project was led by Kang Min-goo, head consultant of Paradise's Culinary Lab and chef-owner of Mingles, the highest-ranked Korean restaurant in La Liste's selection. Kang, who recently opened SEOK in Paris, is known for incorporating traditional Korean fermented sauces into modern cuisine.

Six chefs from Paradise's Culinary Lab and Paradise SegaSammy's food and beverage division developed and prepared eight dishes, including Korean chicken skewers, mini "hotteok" pancakes, "bugak," or crispy traditional snacks, crab rolls, "dakgangjeong," or sweet fried chicken, beef "sundae," shrimp "dasik," a reinterpretation of a traditional Korean confection, and pan-fried zucchini with shrimp.

The dishes demonstrated how familiar Korean flavors could be elevated through creative ingredients and presentation. Dakgangjeong, for example, was seasoned with soy sauce and citron syrup and garnished with shredded jujubes and chestnuts. Shrimp dasik incorporated dried shrimp and pollock roe cream cheese.

The mini hotteok featured caramel infused with doenjang and cinnamon, illustrating how fermented sauces can be used in desserts as well as savory dishes. Other offerings included Korean beef sundae made with beef tenderloin and abalone, and cold crab meat rolls served with shredded radish and mustard sauce jelly.

More than 400 guests attended the reception, including internationally renowned chefs, restaurant executives, hotel and food service industry leaders, critics, journalists and French political figures. Dakgangjeong and Korean beef sundae were particularly popular, with some guests returning for additional servings.

The Paris showcase followed Paradise's sponsorship of the La Liste 2027 Korea Awards and a global gastronomy forum at Paradise City in Incheon in October. The events highlighted Korean culinary achievements and the food service industry's broader social responsibilities, including employment opportunities for people with disabilities.