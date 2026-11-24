Korean fashion platform Musinsa has secured official recognition as a multinational corporation regional headquarters in Shanghai, gaining access to expanded government support as it deepens its investment in China and seeks to bring more domestic fashion brands to the market.

Musinsa China received the certification at a Nov. 18 ceremony hosted by the Shanghai municipal government, the company said Tuesday.

The designation recognizes Musinsa's continued investment and business expansion in China, where it has been building retail infrastructure and distribution channels to help Korean fashion labels reach local consumers.

Shanghai's regional headquarters certification program is designed to attract international investment and improve the business environment for foreign companies, with recipients selected through an assessment of their business scale and operational capabilities.

Under the designation, Musinsa China will be eligible for policy support in areas including financial management, import and export customs procedures, talent recruitment and intellectual property protection.

Musinsa has identified China as one of its key international markets and has steadily expanded its local operations across online and offline retail channels.

The company began its Chinese expansion in Shanghai in December 2025 before moving into Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

It currently operates five Musinsa Standard stores and two Musinsa Store locations in China.

In January, Musinsa also partnered with the Shanghai municipal government and the Xuhui District government to host an event inviting Korean fashion brands, seeking to strengthen business ties and exchanges between the two countries' fashion industries.

A Musinsa official said the certification reflected the company's sustained investment and business expansion in China.

“This certification is significant because it officially recognizes the results of Musinsa's continued investment and business expansion in China,” the official said.

“We will continue to strengthen investment in local distribution infrastructure and strategic partnerships to support Korean fashion brands entering the Chinese market and enhance the global competitiveness of K-fashion,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.