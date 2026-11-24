KT has signed an agreement with the Army Training and Doctrine Command to jointly develop the military branch's next-generation combat operations system, the telecom operator said Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at KT's Gwanghwamun Building West in central Seoul. Senior officials from both sides attended.

The system, known as KCCS-Army, is designed around the Army's operating environment and mission needs. Command and control systems link commanders with units in the field so they can share battlefield information and direct operations.

Under the agreement, KT will share and advise on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and 5G. The two sides will jointly identify research and development tasks, including combat experiments. KT will also help identify key technologies and new weapons systems for the future Army. Both sides will look for ways to apply private-sector technology in the Army's operating environment.

KT plans to draw on its experience building communications and data infrastructure for the military, including the Defense Broadband Convergence Network, the Defense Integrated Data Center and military 5G networks. The company will propose AI and network technologies suited to the Army's future operations and give technical advice for research on the system.

Before the signing, KT showed command officials its AI Innovation Hub in the same building and briefed them on its defense business. It plans to hold regular seminars for the command on new network and AI technologies.

In September, KT launched a defense task force that brings together its capabilities in AI, cloud, 5G, satellite communications and security to expand its defense business.

"The development of future command and control systems requires an organic combination of the military's understanding of its operating environment and advanced private-sector technology," said a KT executive in charge of the company's public and financial business.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.