Jin Air’s plan to develop Gimhae International Airport as its second hub after Incheon International Airport faces a profitability test, as the airline prepares to expand international routes and flight frequencies — primarily to Japan — from Busan next year.

The integrated Jin Air plans to increase the number of international routes from Gimhae to 33 from the current 28 and raise weekly flights to 339 from 281, according to the low-cost carrier (LCC).

The planned expansion in Busan comes in response to growing local industry concerns ahead of the upcoming launch of the converged Jin Air. Air Busan, whose headquarters is currently located in Busan, will be merged into Jin Air from March 17, and the merged entity’s head office will be based in Seoul.

However, it remains unclear whether the increase in routes and capacity will translate into meaningful improvements in profitability for Jin Air.

Most of the additional routes are expected to be short-haul destinations, particularly in Japan. Such routes can help increase passenger volumes and aircraft utilization, but they also face intense competition among other LCCs, limiting the potential for higher fares.

It is still unclear whether flights from Busan can generate higher returns than routes from Incheon or Gimpo, where airlines can draw from much stronger international passenger demand.

Industry officials also said airlines prefer to operate more routes in Gimpo or Incheon than other regional airports due to stable demand.

“LCCs tend to favor routes from Incheon or Gimpo airports much more strongly than expanding routes from regional airports, including Gimhae, because demand is more stable at the two airports,” an industry official said.

“If demand declines, profitability naturally deteriorates, so expanding routes at regional airports comes with higher risks than doing so in Incheon or Gimpo airports.”

The profitability challenge could become more pronounced, as Jin Air increases supply. Adding flights does not necessarily improve earnings if demand fails to keep pace or airlines have to lower fares to fill additional seats.

For Jin Air, the key will therefore be whether it can secure sufficient demand and maintain fare competitiveness while expanding its presence at Gimhae.

Expanding the Busan network could help Jin Air retain Air Busan’s regional customer base, while giving passengers more international travel options. It could also improve aircraft utilization by creating a deeper network outside the airline’s main base in Seoul.

“The airline will be in dilemma over whether the additional capacity can generate sustainable demand and profits,” the official said.

Jin Air will also need to balance its Busan expansion with its existing network in Gimpo and Incheon. Concentrating too much capacity on short-haul routes could intensify fare competition and dilute returns if passenger demand is insufficient.