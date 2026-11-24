Shares of Korea’s major tech firms roared back Tuesday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to the top post, with the market’s sharp reversal demonstrating how Nvidia’s fortunes have become a powerful force shaping valuations of Korean corporate heavyweights.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix opened sharply higher on the benchmark KOSPI, gaining 8.85 percent and 11.71 percent, respectively, as Huang’s return to the helm fueled a rally in major chip stocks on the Nasdaq overnight. Hyundai Motor and Naver, which also maintain close ties with Nvidia, joined the rebound after recent losses.

On the Nasdaq the previous day, Nvidia shares surged 31.5 percent following Huang’s return, while other artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks also rallied. Micron rose 19 percent and Oracle gained 12.3 percent.

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after admitting to an extramarital affair, amid allegations that one of his partners was linked to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia’s board reinstated him just 11 days later, saying its review found no national security risk.

The episode triggered a sharp sell-off in Korean chip stocks, particularly Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, two key suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to Nvidia. Their steep declines underscored how closely investor sentiment toward Korean memory makers has become linked to Nvidia’s leadership and AI spending outlook.

The sharp rebound following Huang’s return also showed Nvidia’s influence extends all across the Korean tech industry. The four companies span semiconductors, automobiles and internet services. Their rebound demonstrates Nvidia’s growing role as a market driver beyond Korea’s memory chip sector.

For Samsung and SK hynix, the dependence is more direct than Hyundai Motor and Naver. Nvidia is among their largest customers for HBM, a critical component in AI accelerators. Any major shift in Nvidia’s AI investment strategy could have a significant impact on the long-term outlook for Korean memory demand.

“Jensen Huang’s return as CEO is clearly positive for the Korean chip industry, as it removes uncertainty caused by the leadership vacuum at Nvidia,” a chip industry official said.

Another official from the industry urged caution in interpreting the episode.

“Nvidia is only one of Samsung and SK hynix’s major customers,” the official said. “Rather than reacting sensitively to the personal affairs of a customer’s top executive, they should stay focused on their semiconductor businesses as a whole.”

Still, the market’s reaction showed how sensitive Korean stocks have become to Huang’s actions.

As Nvidia ramps up AI chip production, its demand has become a key earnings driver for Korean memory makers, making any change in its spending plans closely watched by investors.

Market analysts also viewed Huang’s return positively.

“Jensen Huang’s return appears to have eased concerns not only over a leadership risk at Nvidia, but also over the continuity of the broader AI ecosystem,” Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said.

Officials from Samsung Electronics and SK hynix declined to comment on Huang’s return.

The sharp rally in Korea’s market heavyweights triggered a KOSPI buy-sidecar within just six minutes of the opening bell, the first such activation in two weeks since Nov. 10.

The rally marked a sharp reversal from recent losses. KOSPI had closed lower for the past two trading days before rebounding Tuesday.



