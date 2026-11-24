Hyundai, Kia's Europe sales fall 1.7% in October amid Chinese competition
Summary
Hyundai Motor and Kia sold 80,005 vehicles in Europe in October, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier amid competition from Chinese automakers. Hyundai’s sales fell 18.8 percent to 33,245 units, while Kia’s rose 15.7 percent to 46,760. Their combined market share was 7.1 percent, down 0.4 percentage point, as the overall European vehicle market grew 3.4 percent. From January to October, their combined sales declined 3.2 percent to 850,830 vehicles.
Key Facts
- The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association reported that Hyundai and Kia sold 1,353 fewer vehicles in October than the 81,358 sold a year earlier.
- Hyundai discontinued production of the i10 in Europe to make way for the Ioniq 3, but the new model had yet to gain traction with local customers, a company spokesperson said.
- Hyundai is focusing on the Tucson gasoline hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants and the all-electric Kona, while Kia is promoting the all-electric EV3 and Niro plug-in hybrid.
- Overall European vehicle sales reached 1,128,252 in October, while Hyundai and Kia’s combined market share from January to October was 7.3 percent, down 0.7 percentage point year over year.
Combined vehicle sales by Korea's Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia in Europe fell 1.7 percent in October from a year earlier amid stiff competition from Chinese automakers, industry data showed Tuesday.
Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 80,005 vehicles in Europe last month, down from 81,358 a year earlier, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
"Hyundai recently discontinued production of the i10, a mass-market model, in Europe to make way for the Ioniq 3. However, the new model has yet to gain traction among local customers," a company spokesperson said.
In addition, gains made by Chinese carmakers in Europe weighed on the monthly results, he said.
Hyundai Motor's sales fell 18.8 percent on-year to 33,245 units, while Kia's rose 15.7 percent to 46,760 units.
In Europe, where emissions regulations are becoming increasingly stringent, the two automakers are focusing on expanding sales of eco-friendly vehicles, including Hyundai's Tucson gasoline hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, and the all-electric Kona, as well as Kia's all-electric EV3 and Niro plug-in hybrid.
Hyundai and Kia together accounted for 7.1 percent of the European vehicle market last month, where overall sales rose 3.4 percent on-year to 1,128,252 units. Their combined market share fell 0.4 percentage point from a year earlier.
From January to October, the two automakers' combined sales contracted 3.2 percent on-year to 850,830 vehicles from 879,276 a year earlier, while their combined market share slipped 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 percent.
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