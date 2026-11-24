HD Hyundai’s Global R&D Center has earned a national safety certification for its facility management, the shipbuilding and heavy industry conglomerate said Tuesday.

The company received the Space Safety Certification from the Korea Safety Certification Institute on Monday at a ceremony at the center. The center is located in Pangyo, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, a technology hub south of Seoul often called Korea's Silicon Valley.

The certification is the country's only voluntary safety evaluation program for companies. The institute runs it under the supervision of the National Fire Agency.

The program assesses a building's safety comprehensively, from design and construction to operation and maintenance, and certifies facilities that meet its standards. Certification is valid for three years. During that period, the facility does not have to undergo one of the two comprehensive fire safety inspections normally required each year.

The center earned the certification this month after about nine months of document reviews, on-site evaluations and improvement measures that began in February.

The evaluation covered seven areas: safety management, building disaster prevention, fire safety, hazardous materials safety, equipment safety, equipment performance, and new technologies and facility improvements.

The 20-story center, completed in 2022, is the group's headquarters and research hub. It houses employees from HD Hyundai's affiliates, which work in shipbuilding, energy and construction equipment.

"This certification is the result of having our facility safety and management standards objectively verified by an outside professional organization," an HD Hyundai official said. "We will continue to check for risk factors in advance to create an environment where employees can focus on their work and research with peace of mind."

HD Hyundai said it plans to keep upgrading its facility safety management system. It will also share its know-how with affiliates to raise safety standards across the group.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.