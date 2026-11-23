SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Monday asked the Supreme Court to propose a settlement in his divorce-related property dispute, offering to pay the full 944 billion won ($701 million) awarded by a lower court to his former wife, Art Center Nabi Director Roh Soh-yeong.

Chey’s representatives said the offer was intended to bring the long-running dispute to an end, but it does not mean the case is over. If the Supreme Court proposes a settlement, either party may object within two weeks of receiving the decision. If neither party objects, the settlement carries the same legal force as a final judgment.

The dispute began in 2017, when Chey filed for divorce from Roh, whom he married in 1988. The lower court treated Chey’s SK shares as his personal property and ordered him to pay Roh 66.5 billion won as her share of the couple’s assets.

An appeals court in May 2024 ruled that Chey’s SK shares should be included in the division of marital assets and raised the amount he was ordered to pay Roh to 1.38 trillion won. The Supreme Court sent the case back to the appeals court for a retrial in October 2025, ruling that illegal funds allegedly provided by Roh’s father, former President Roh Tae-woo, could not be considered her contribution to the growth of SK Group. A separate award of 2 billion won in damages remained unchanged.

In July, the Seoul High Court again ruled that Chey’s SK shares should be included in the division of marital assets but reduced the amount he was ordered to pay Roh to 944 billion won. Chey appealed the ruling, later limiting his challenge to 244 billion won of the award. Roh did not file a separate appeal.

Chey’s offer to pay the full amount raises questions about whether the financial commitment could further dilute his stake in SK Inc., the group’s holding company. Earlier this month, Chey sold 1.65 million shares in the company to help fund the payment. The sale reduced his stake from 17.76 percent to 15.49 percent, although he remains SK Inc.’s largest shareholder.

However, SK Group dismissed speculation that the payment would weaken Chey’s control of the company, citing his share of voting rights following the sale.

“Following the sale, the largest shareholder holds 20.8 percent of shares with voting rights, or 30.5 percent when related parties are included,” an SK Group official said. “The company’s ability to maintain stable management remains unchanged.”