Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), the state-run operator of Korea's foreigner-only Seven Luck casinos, won top honors for its 2025 sustainability report at an international communications competition, scoring 99 out of 100 to rank second worldwide.

GKL said Monday that its report received the Platinum Award in the sustainability report category of the 2025/26 LACP Spotlight Awards, organized by the U.S.-based League of American Communications Professionals (LACP).

The annual competition evaluates corporate annual reports and sustainability reports from around the world, attracting about 500 companies and organizations each year.

This year's Korean participants included GKL, NongHyup, Hankook Tire, Dongkuk Steel, Binggrae, Lotte and SK Telecom, among more than 40 companies.

GKL received perfect scores in five of the competition's six evaluation categories: first impression, overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity and subject matter relevance.

The report's only category that did not receive a perfect score was message clarity, according to the company.

The evaluation assigned 30 points to first impression, 20 points each to creativity and message clarity, and 10 points each to overall narrative, visual design and subject matter relevance.

GKL President Yoon Doo-hyun said the recognition reflected the company's continued commitment to responsible management and transparency.

"We are very pleased to receive the grand prize at the LACP Awards for the second consecutive year," Yoon said.

"As a public corporation trusted by the public and investors, we will continue to devote ourselves to ESG management activities," he said.

The latest award follows GKL's success at last year's LACP Vision Awards, where the company received a Platinum Award in the ESG (environment, social, governance) report customer service category in its first year of participation.

GKL said the earlier recognition was also the first of its kind for the industry.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.