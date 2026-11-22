Peugeot is moving more of the car-buying journey online by offering vehicle reservations and test-drive bookings through its official Naver store, allowing customers to compare prices and specifications without switching between platforms.

The auto brand under Stellantis Korea opened its official store on Naver in October, enabling customers to make purchase reservations for all models sold in Korea. Naver is the nation’s dominant internet portal.

In November, the automaker added a test-drive booking function, so customers move from browsing to arranging a test drive without leaving the platform.

Previously, customers who wanted to test-drive a vehicle after viewing it on Peugeot’s online store had to use the automaker’s official website. Now, they can check prices and specifications on a model page and use the same Naver account to book a test drive or make a purchase reservation.

The move comes as online commerce continues to expand in Korea, including the automotive sector.

According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, Korea’s total online shopping transaction value increased 4.8 percent from 262.4 trillion won ($194.5 billion) in 2024 to 274.9 trillion won in 2025.

Over the same period, transactions for automobiles and automotive products rose 30.6 percent from 5.82 trillion won to 7.60 trillion won. In the first half of 2026, the figure reached 5.46 trillion won, up 75.1 percent from a year earlier.

For Peugeot, the opportunity is not limited to completing a vehicle purchase online. The company is focusing on the earlier stages of the customer journey, when consumers search for models, compare prices and decide whether a vehicle is worth seeing in person.

On Peugeot’s Naver official store, customers can check specifications, prices and purchase benefits for models, including the 3008 and 5008 hybrid SUVs. Online sales terms are standardized regardless of location or dealer.

Customers who reserve and purchase a vehicle through the official store receive a lifetime of engine oil coupons, while affiliated financing products offer purchase benefits of up to 6.8 million won, depending on the model. Naver points are also provided.

The test-drive function is designed to connect online browsing with the physical showroom.

Customers can select “test drive” on the page for each model, choose a preferred date and showroom, and submit a request using their existing Naver account without additional registration or identity verification. The selected showroom then contacts the customer to confirm the appointment.

“The strategy reflects a changing pattern in how consumers approach car buying,” an official from the carmaker said. “Rather than requiring customers to visit a showroom first, Peugeot is bringing price comparison, reservations and test-drive bookings into a platform they already use.”



