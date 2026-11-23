Incheon International Airport Corp.'s (IIAC) new CEO Park Nam-chun faces the task of accelerating capacity expansion at the country’s main aviation hub, as passenger traffic is expected to outstrip existing infrastructure in the coming years.

Park officially took office Monday as the airport operator’s 11th chief for a three-year term, with expanding airport facilities expected to be among his top priorities. The Incheon airport plans to add a third passenger terminal and a fifth runway to raise its annual passenger-handling capacity from 106 million to 131 million.

Park’s key challenge will be to move the projects from planning to construction and operation as quickly as possible, with passenger demand nearing the airport’s existing capacity.

The airport handled 74.07 million international and domestic passengers last year, the highest annual figure since its opening in 2001. The figure is expected to climb further, as international travel demand continues to expand at a rapid pace.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the airport’s international passengers will reach 106.36 million in 2033.

This forecast suggests that international passengers alone could push traffic beyond the airport’s current annual capacity, underscoring the need to bring additional infrastructure online before congestion begins to constrain growth.

Park said he will pursue “bold changes and innovation” to strengthen the Incheon airport’s competitiveness and establish it as a global aviation hub.

He set a goal of expanding the number of cities served by the airport to 200 and increasing annual passenger traffic to 90 million during his tenure. He also pledged to develop the airport into a 24-hour global hub with a competitive international air network.

“Over the next 25 years, Incheon International Airport must present a new model for the future through bold changes and innovation,” Park said at his inauguration.

The IIAC had faced a nine-month leadership vacuum after its former CEO stepped down in March before completing his term. Park’s appointment is expected to accelerate the airport operator’s key initiatives, including infrastructure expansion.

Park brings extensive experience in government and legislation, having served as mayor of Incheon, a two-term lawmaker and senior presidential secretary.

His previous experience is particularly relevant to the airport’s expansion strategy. As Incheon mayor, Park supported plans to establish an airport economic zone and helped attract investment from global maintenance, repair and overhaul companies, including Atlas Air and Israel Aerospace Industries.

He also helped secure the relocation of Korean Air’s engine maintenance facility to Yeongjong Island.

The airport operator is now entering a new stage after reaching a major milestone. The Incheon airport ranked No. 1 globally in international passenger traffic during the first half of this year, 25 years after opening.

The expansion of passenger facilities and runways will therefore be central to whether the airport can turn its growing traffic into a longer-term economic advantage for Korea. Park's extensive experience raises hope for the airport to make timely investment, so it can keep pace with passenger growth.

“We will develop a concrete roadmap that includes mid- to long-term innovation initiatives,” he said.



