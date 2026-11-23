Korean game developer NC raised its sales forecast for this year to 2.8 trillion won ($2.09 billion) in a Nov. 11 regulatory filing after sales through September surpassed the lower end of its previous full-year guidance, as Lineage Classic and casual mobile games bolstered its results.

Third-quarter sales rose 91 percent from a year earlier to 687 billion won, while the company returned to operating profitability, posting an operating profit of 120 billion won. Sales for the first nine months rose 83 percent to 2.01 trillion won, above the previous guidance floor of 2 trillion won.

Lineage Classic generated 159 billion won in sales in the third quarter, bringing its cumulative sales to 428 billion won in about eight months after launch. NC said the number of paying players remained stable.

Sales from casual mobile games rose from the previous quarter to 172 billion won, accounting for 25 percent of total sales. NC also secured publishing rights outside China for an upcoming game through a global publishing deal with China's Gorilla Studio. The studio developed Survivor.io, a mobile game that has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide.

Overseas sales accounted for 54 percent of third-quarter revenue, marking the fifth consecutive quarterly increase in their share of total sales. North America and Europe together accounted for 34 percent of total sales.

NC said it expects the global launch of Aion 2 to contribute more fully to fourth-quarter results. The game peaked at 410,000 concurrent players following its Oct. 5 global release. Players spent 110 billion won between the start of early access on Sept. 30 and Nov. 10, according to the company.

NC forecast sales of 3.2 trillion to 3.4 trillion won next year, about 14 percent to 21 percent above its revised target for this year. The company plans to release 10 new games globally next year, including Cinder City, Limit Zero Breakers and Time Takers, spanning genres from online role-playing games to shooters.