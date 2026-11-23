LS Cable & System has secured a 700 billion won ($500 million) order to supply and install high-voltage cables for a major power grid project in New York, marking the largest U.S. export project ever won by a Korean cablemaker.

The company said Monday that its U.S. subsidiary, LS Cable Systems America, will supply and install 345-kilovolt (kV) extra-high-voltage underground and submarine cable systems for the Propel NY Energy project.

The project, jointly developed by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and transmission developer New York Transco, involves building an approximately 145-kilometer (90-mile) transmission network linking Long Island with Queens and the Bronx in New York City, as well as Westchester County.

It aims to expand transmission capacity, improve grid reliability and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources, including offshore wind power.

The project moved closer to construction after the New York State Public Service Commission approved construction plans for its first and second phases on Thursday. The developers announced the selection of key contractors and cable suppliers the following day.

LS Cable & System was selected alongside Korean rival Taihan Cable & Solution as a supplier of underground transmission cables. LS Cable will additionally supply and install the submarine cable segment, giving it a role in both land-based and offshore sections of the project.

"We are proud to support the Propel NY Energy project through the supply and installation of 345-kV high-voltage cable systems, including both the project's submarine cable segment and underground segments," said Jon Kye-ho, president of LS Cable Systems America.

"With extensive experience in high-voltage transmission cable systems, we are committed to safe, reliable and collaborative delivery with NYPA, New York Transco and our project partners, helping strengthen New York's energy reliability and resiliency.”

The company said it is the only Korean cablemaker with a track record of supplying extra-high-voltage submarine cables to overseas projects, highlighting its technological capabilities and experience in executing large-scale international projects.

The latest order supports LS Cable's broader North American expansion, including the construction of LS GreenLink, a submarine cable manufacturing plant in Virginia that will serve as a regional production base for extra-high-voltage cables.

Its affiliate Gaon Cable is also expanding supplies of power distribution cables and bus ducts for artificial intelligence data centers and renewable energy projects through its U.S. subsidiary, LSCUS.

LS Cable is further strengthening its offshore installation capabilities. Its marine engineering affiliate LS Marine Solution is building a 19,000-ton cable-laying vessel, scheduled to enter service in 2028.