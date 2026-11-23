KG Mobility (KGM) is bringing one of its best-known SUV nameplates into the electrified era, unveiling the name and first teaser image of its next-generation flagship model, the Rexton plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), ahead of its planned January 2027 launch.

The automaker announced Monday that it had finalized the name of the vehicle, previously developed under the project code SE-10, combining its established Rexton brand with the PHEV designation.

The new model will be KGM’s next-generation flagship SUV, equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain designed to extend the Rexton brand into electrified mobility while retaining its established identity.

First introduced in 2001, the Rexton has represented KGM’s premium SUV lineup for 25 years, combining rugged styling and utility with the comfort and refinement traditionally associated with luxury sedans.

KGM said it had conducted extensive performance and quality assessments throughout the vehicle’s development to ensure a high level of refinement.

Pilot production began in October, with the company carrying out real-world driving evaluations under various conditions and inspecting key vehicle systems as it prepares for the launch.

The Rexton PHEV is scheduled to go on sale in January 2027, while KGM plans to begin releasing detailed information, including major specifications, in December.

The adoption of the PHEV designation alongside the Rexton name reflects the company's intention to preserve the flagship SUV's brand heritage while expanding its powertrain lineup into electrification.

The newly released teaser image marks the first public glimpse of the upcoming model as KGM begins building anticipation for its arrival.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.