HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) said Monday it has secured a 308.4 billion-won ($228.6 million) order for two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

HD KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of HD Hyundai, said its affiliate, HD Hyundai Samho, will build the vessels for an Asian client and deliver them by the first half of 2030.

With the latest contract, HD KSOE has secured orders worth $22.1 billion for 201 vessels so far this year, achieving 94.9 percent of its annual order target.