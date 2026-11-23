GS25 is taking its Korean convenience store formula to Cambodia, opening its first store in Phnom Penh and setting an ambitious target of more than 500 outlets in the country within 10 years.

GS Retail, operator of the convenience store chain, said Monday it had signed a master franchise agreement with Cambodian company META Retail, expanding its overseas operations to three countries following Vietnam and Mongolia.

The agreement followed more than a year of local market research and feasibility studies by the two companies.

The first store, GS25 Olympic Stadium, opened Friday in the Cambodian capital, offering about 3,000 products, including the chain’s private-label brands Yours and Real Price.

Korean products account for about 50 percent of its food selection, with offerings ranging from fish-shaped pastries known as "bungeoppang" and Korean snacks to ready-to-eat meals and triangular "gimbap."

The store also incorporates a cafe-style concept designed to attract Generation Z consumers and young professionals seeking everyday shopping and dining options.

GS25 is counting on Cambodia’s young population and expanding convenience retail sector to support its growth, noting that more than 60 percent of the country’s population is younger than 35.

META Retail will contribute its experience in supply chain management, marketing, store operations, recruitment and employee training, while its parent company, META Group, is expected to provide additional local business expertise.

GS25 plans to build more than 500 stores across Cambodia within the next decade.

The company entered Vietnam in 2018 and Mongolia in 2021, operating 456 stores in Vietnam and 284 in Mongolia as of the end of October 2026.

“Based on the overseas business experience we’ve accumulated in Vietnam and Mongolia, as well as our expertise in operating Korean-style convenience stores, we will successfully establish ourselves in the Cambodian market,” said Jeong Chun-ho, the executive vice president and head of the convenience store business unit at GS Retail.

“Through close collaboration with local partners, we will introduce differentiated products and services and continuously strengthen our global business competitiveness,” he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.