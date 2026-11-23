GS E&C has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LS Electric, LG Uplus and Honeywell to shorten the time needed to bring data centers into service by coordinating engineering work from procurement through final testing.

GS E&C announced Monday that the four companies had signed the MOU in Seoul. The construction company said rising demand for data centers amid the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry has made meeting customers' project schedules more important than ever.

The partners will coordinate across four stages: procurement preparation, design, system installation and integrated commissioning. They will review power, design, construction, controls and operational requirements early in the process to avoid duplicated work and address operational needs before construction begins. The aim is to minimize potential delays during construction and commissioning so facilities can begin serving customers sooner.

Each company will take responsibility for different tasks under the agreement. GS E&C will coordinate work during system installation and provide construction support throughout each project. LS Electric will review electrical system and equipment specifications before procurement and provide power infrastructure support during commissioning.

Honeywell will advise on integrated controls, security and safety, from consulting and design through commissioning and operations. It will use its building automation tools and Forge — an industrial AI platform — to support reliable operations, improve energy efficiency and help reduce carbon emissions.

LG Uplus, drawing on its experience operating data centers for major cloud providers, will help define client requirements and establish operational and handover standards. It will also help set criteria for approving integrated operations systems and test how facilities would respond to events such as power outages.

“In the AI data center market, the ability to deliver projects quickly is becoming an important competitive advantage alongside reliable construction capabilities,” a GS E&C official said.

The companies plan to hold regular working-level meetings to define their respective roles and determine how to apply the framework to projects.

Leading up to the MOU, GS E&C signed a partnership with LS Electric in August to collaborate on power infrastructure.

The following month, it launched an initiative with LG Uplus and other partners to develop a standard design for prefabricated modular data centers. In October, GS E&C teamed up with LG Electronics and Green Revolution Cooling to develop immersion cooling technology.