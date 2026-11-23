Foreign tourists visiting Korea can now score discounts on everything from pastries and convenience-store snacks to beauty treatments and duty-free shopping through a free coupon package from CJ ONE, a major Korean retail and lifestyle rewards platform.

CJ OliveNetworks, which operates the platform, said it would provide the special coupon package free of charge through Dec. 31 to members of CJ ONE Global, its membership service launched last month specifically for foreign visitors.

The package includes discounts and benefits from 10 brands, covering dining, shopping, entertainment and beauty services, with offers designed to follow travelers from arrival through departure.

Visitors can join CJ ONE Global using only email verification, without needing a Korean mobile phone number or identification card. A mobile barcode is issued immediately after registration, allowing members to use the service at participating CJ ONE locations nationwide.

Tourists can obtain a secret code before arriving in Korea by purchasing travel products through Klook or using KT's online global shop. After arrival, codes are also available at KT roaming centers in major airports.

Once members enter the code in the My Page section of the CJ ONE Global app, the coupons are automatically added to their accounts, with one package available per member.

Benefits include a 3,000-won ($2.10) discount at CGV cinemas, a 10 percent discount at Tous les Jours bakeries, and offers from Photoism, CU, emart24, Mega MGC Coffee and Rian Hair.

The package also includes 1,000 CJ ONE points redeemable at participating partners, along with discounts at Incheon Airport's Gourmet Bridge dining area and Shinsegae Duty Free.

“We prepared the special coupon package with practical benefits so that foreign visitors to Korea can experience Korean lifestyle offerings without financial burdens,” a CJ ONE representative said.

“We will continue expanding distinctive partnership benefits and convenient features for global members so that CJ ONE can establish itself as an essential partner for travel in Korea,” he said.

CJ ONE also plans to introduce a transportation card for foreign visitors by the end of this year, combining public transportation payments with CJ ONE membership points.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



