General Motors’ (GM) premium brand Buick said Monday it had opened preorders for the Electra E7, its first model in Korea, with prices starting at 43.6 million won ($32,500).

The initial ordering period, which began on Monday, is reserved for customers who previously registered for advance reservations, while orders from the general public will open Wednesday.

The Electra E7 is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) combining a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering a maximum electric driving range of up to 126 kilometers and a total driving range exceeding 1,000 kilometers.

Customers can choose between two lithium iron phosphate battery options, with capacities of 19.7 kilowatt-hours and 31.7 kilowatt-hours, offering certified electric-only ranges of 80 kilometers and 126 kilometers, respectively.

The vehicle supports multiple driving modes, including EV, power-retention and intelligent hybrid modes, as well as DC fast charging and vehicle-to-load technology, which allows its battery to power external electrical devices.

Buick also highlights its continuously controlled damping suspension, active noise cancellation and double-glazed acoustic glass, alongside driver-assistance features including adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warnings.

Inside, equipment varies by trim and includes passenger massage seats, power-adjustable second-row reclining seats, a built-in refrigerator and a surround-sound system with up to 20 speakers.

A 15.6-inch central display and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster are standard interface features, while GM’s OnStar connected services provide vehicle monitoring and remote-control functions.

The Electra E7 comes in four trims: Urban, Modern, Reserve and Premier, priced at 43.6 million won, 47.1 million won, 49.6 million won and 52.99 million won, respectively.

Buick will also provide customers who take delivery by Dec. 31 with a complimentary maintenance package covering two replacements each of engine oil, oil filters, air-conditioning filters and windshield wipers.

The company said it will support customers through GM Korea’s nationwide sales network and more than 115 service centers.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.