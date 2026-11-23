Buick opens Electra E7 orders, targets Korea's premium SUV market
Summary
Buick opened preorders for the Electra E7 in Korea on Monday, with prices starting at 43.6 million won. The initial ordering period is for customers who registered in advance, while general orders open Wednesday. The plug-in hybrid offers an electric-only range of up to 126 kilometers and a total driving range exceeding 1,000 kilometers. Buick offers four trims and will provide a complimentary maintenance package to customers who take delivery by Dec. 31.
Key Facts
- The Electra E7 pairs a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with an electric motor.
- Its two lithium iron phosphate battery options have capacities of 19.7 and 31.7 kilowatt-hours, with certified electric-only ranges of 80 and 126 kilometers, respectively.
- The Urban, Modern, Reserve and Premier trims cost 43.6 million won, 47.1 million won, 49.6 million won and 52.99 million won, respectively.
- The maintenance package covers two replacements each of engine oil, oil filters, air-conditioning filters and windshield wipers.
- GM Korea will support customers through its nationwide sales network and more than 115 service centers.
General Motors’ (GM) premium brand Buick said Monday it had opened preorders for the Electra E7, its first model in Korea, with prices starting at 43.6 million won ($32,500).
The initial ordering period, which began on Monday, is reserved for customers who previously registered for advance reservations, while orders from the general public will open Wednesday.
The Electra E7 is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) combining a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering a maximum electric driving range of up to 126 kilometers and a total driving range exceeding 1,000 kilometers.
Customers can choose between two lithium iron phosphate battery options, with capacities of 19.7 kilowatt-hours and 31.7 kilowatt-hours, offering certified electric-only ranges of 80 kilometers and 126 kilometers, respectively.
The vehicle supports multiple driving modes, including EV, power-retention and intelligent hybrid modes, as well as DC fast charging and vehicle-to-load technology, which allows its battery to power external electrical devices.
Buick also highlights its continuously controlled damping suspension, active noise cancellation and double-glazed acoustic glass, alongside driver-assistance features including adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warnings.
Inside, equipment varies by trim and includes passenger massage seats, power-adjustable second-row reclining seats, a built-in refrigerator and a surround-sound system with up to 20 speakers.
A 15.6-inch central display and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster are standard interface features, while GM’s OnStar connected services provide vehicle monitoring and remote-control functions.
The Electra E7 comes in four trims: Urban, Modern, Reserve and Premier, priced at 43.6 million won, 47.1 million won, 49.6 million won and 52.99 million won, respectively.
Buick will also provide customers who take delivery by Dec. 31 with a complimentary maintenance package covering two replacements each of engine oil, oil filters, air-conditioning filters and windshield wipers.
The company said it will support customers through GM Korea’s nationwide sales network and more than 115 service centers.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.